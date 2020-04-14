Positive day for him Nikkei, which closed the day on Tuesday April 14 with great promotions of 3.13%, until the 19,638.81 points. He Nikkei noted a maximum volume of 19,705.99 points and a minimum of 19,093.12 points. The listing range for the Nikkei between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 3.11%.

Taking into account the last seven days, the Nikkei marks a rise in 3.63%; although in the last year it still accumulates a decrease in 6.63%. He Nikkei a 18.46% below its current year’s maximum (24,083.51 points) and a 18.64% above its minimum valuation so far this year (16,552.83 points).

