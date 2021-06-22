The Nikkei rises 2.90% in the mid-session due to stock rebound in the US

Tokyo, Jun 22 (.) .- The main index of the Tokyo stock market, the Nikkei, rose 2.90% at the break of the session on Tuesday, infected by the gains on Wall Street, in a market rebound after the previous steep drop.

In the half session, the Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, rose 811.35 points, to 28,822.28 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, added 2.88% or 54.68 points, to stand at 1954.13 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened higher, buoyed by the recovery on Wall Street and gains in its main indicator, the Dow Jones, which rose on a rebound from last week’s losses, influenced by fears of an early withdrawal of stimulus In U.S.A.

The Nikkei gained momentum in the first minutes of trading, surpassing 2% and staying lively for the rest of the morning, recovering from the previous session, where it fell more than 3% and registered the sharpest drop since February.

During the first section of the session in Tokyo, all sectors marked the recovery, with maritime transport, rubber products and port and storage services leading the gains.

The semiconductor components manufacturer Lasertec accumulated the highest volume of operations during the half session and advanced 1.49%, followed by the Japanese leader of the Toyota car, which rose 3.07%.

The shares of the technology giant Softbank were revalued by 1.44%; the textile company Fast Retailing, owner of the clothing store chain Uniqlo, gained 2.73%; and the video game developer and distributor Nintendo also appreciated 0.44%.

Pharmaceutical company Esai advanced 2.13%, as well as technology company Sony, which rose 3.03%, and chipmaker Tokyo Electron gained 1.28%.

