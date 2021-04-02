The Nikkei rises 1.58% due to expectations of the US economic recovery

Tokyo, Apr 2 (EFE) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 1.58% this Friday after investors were encouraged by the prospects of recovery in the United States and the forecast of a increased demand for chips.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, advanced 465.13 points, to 29,854.00 whole.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, added 0.71% or 13.98 points, to stand at 1,971.62 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened higher, following the gains on Wall Street on the favorable manufacturing data for March in the United States and the new eight-year plan to renew infrastructure and boost the national semiconductor sector proposed by US President Joe Biden , to rebound employment.

These data contributed to improve the expectations about the economic recovery of the North American country and boosted the values ​​linked to the chips before the forecast of an increase in demand.

The electronics sector led the progress of the day, followed by information and communication, and paper.

The multinational Sony recorded the highest profit among the companies listed on the Nikkei, 4.72%, and also brought together the second highest volume of operations of the day, after the Softbank group (4.21%).

The second largest rise for the Nikkei was that of the electrical insulating material manufacturer Nitto Denko (4.56%) and after this, that of the electronics company Taiyo Yuden (4.5%).

Chipmaker Tokyo Electron was third in transactions and its shares appreciated 3%.

In the first section, 1,313 companies advanced compared to 783 that fell, while 94 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.24 trillion yen (17,220 million euros or 20,280 million dollars).

(c) EFE Agency