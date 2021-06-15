The Nikkei rises 0.96% driven by tech and a favorable yen

Tokyo, Jun 15 (.) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 0.96% this Tuesday thanks to the good performance of technology companies and the weakness of the yen, a favorable change that benefits investors Japanese exporters.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, advanced 279.50 points, to 29,441.30 whole, its best level in a month.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, added 0.8% or 15.73 points, to stand at 1,975.48 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened higher and the technology sector started strongly, following the gains of the New York Nasdaq index the day before, which infected its Japanese counterparts with optimism.

The weakness of the local currency, the yen, against others (a trend that favors the competitiveness of products and shipments of Japanese exporters when they repatriate them) also contributed to today’s rise in the Tokyo stock market.

The US dollar came to exceed 110 yen.

The pharmaceutical sector recorded the main gains of the session, along with the metal and food industry.

The pharmaceutical company Eisai brought together the highest volume of operations of the day and experienced the highest rise among the companies listed on the Nikkei, with a revaluation of 6.58%.

The technology and communications multinational NEC posted the second largest increase in the selective (+5.11%), followed by the electronic materials and products firm Taiyo Yuden (+3.74%).

By transactions, the vehicle manufacturer Toyota was the second company that moved the most and ended with an increase of 1.76%, followed by the Softbank group, which fell 0.17%.

Video game developer and distributor Nintendo lost 0.01% and chipmaker Tokyo Electron added 1.68%.

In the first section, 1,218 companies advanced compared to 841 that fell, while 135 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.37 trillion yen (17.77 billion euros).

(c) . Agency