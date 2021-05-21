The Nikkei rises 0.78% driven by Wall Street and the approval of vaccines

Tokyo, May 21 (EFE) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 0.78% this Friday after easing concerns about the rise in US bond yields, and about approval of the use of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines in Japan.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, advanced 219.58 points, to 28,317.83 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, added 0.46% or 8.77 points, to stand at 1,904.69 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened higher, driven by the rise in the technology sector, which followed the trend on Wall Street after favorable unemployment data and a decrease in concern about rising US government bond yields.

Added to this was the good reception of the approval in Japan of the use of the COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna and AstraZeneca, raising to three the number of injections available in the country, together with Pfizer, which is expected to accelerate their slow vaccination campaign.

The precision instruments sector reaped the biggest gains from the session, along with services and information and communication.

Human resources company Recruit posted the biggest rise among Nikkei-listed firms, 3.85%; followed by the digital advertising company CyberAgent (3.64%) and the printing company Toppan Printing (3.21%).

The Softbank group brought together the highest volume of operations of the day and its titles appreciated by 0.05%.

It was followed by transactions by the developer and distributor of video games Nintendo (3.25%) and the textile firm Fast Retailing, owner of the chain of clothing stores Uniqlo (1.08%).

In the first section, 1,076 companies advanced compared to 1,009 that fell, while 107 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 1.83 trillion yen (13.8 billion euros or 16.88 billion dollars).

(c) EFE Agency