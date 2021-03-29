The Nikkei rises 0.71% after purchases to ensure the collection of dividends

hello.com

Daily horoscope: discover what the stars have in store for you this Monday, March 29

The legacy of the Full Moon is noticeable today in the astral movements, which send a message to the signs of the Zodiac: the time has come for them to trust their intuition, and to allow themselves to be surprised by life. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) We are all always comforting to learn something new, and we are proud that we like it. On some occasions, we have had to get used to something being pleasant to us, forcing us to explore our limits and open our minds to new experiences. So we never have enough, we thirst for knowledge. Do you think you will be able to welcome something that you once put aside? TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) Could we put you as an example of a person who is always consistent and logical? Of course not. Do not take this comment as something negative. The truth is that, if it were not like that, I would be worried, since you could be an alien that was among us. Human beings are imperfect, and we have our flaws, hence our genius. Right now, there are some things that are beyond your understanding. Some of them do affect you, and others do not. In the same way that some are important and others are not. Instead of trying to find an answer to everything, try to empathize with the situation. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) To face everyday life with a smile, you have to have confidence and courage. In your case, you not only have to cultivate that faith in yourself, but you also have to do it in a somewhat dubious scenario. Some, at the slightest hint of a problem, what they do is cheer it up, thus demonstrating to the universe that there are impossible things. But you are not like them. You are a creative and energetic person. Your ideas are fabulous, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) The time has come to be as direct as possible. You have found that if you ask too open questions, the answers will not be clear. Ask yourself what your goals are and what you are going to do to achieve them. We tend to believe that if we discard all options, we can move forward, and you wait for him to lend you a hand throughout the process. After the Full Moon, if you try to dig into what is behind it, you will find the key when you get caught off your guard. LEO (July 24 – August 23) Try as we might, we can’t scratch our own back. It does not matter if we have very long arms. Similarly, we can’t give ourselves a pat either. That is why we find it so comforting that they come from someone else. Above all, if we appreciate it. This Monday, think about what another person requires of you. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) There is no evidence that people can have telepathy. This is what some say, the same ones who distrust intuition and astrology. Of course they can distrust everything, but, in the same way, we are the ones who decide what we trust. Both you and I are clear about the power of instinct. The Full Moon indicates that his legacy will influence you and your abilities, so you have reason to trust yourself and everything you have built so far. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) Although no one knows how to live without the alarm clock (even if it is the mobile phone), the truth is that we hate them. When we are immersed in a placid sleep, they are the ones who wake us up with a great noise. At this point, it is worth questioning what kind of world we live in and the challenges we face. These articles also serve to establish a line between dreams and reality. After the Full Moon, you will be able to see everything from a different prism, realizing that your life is a dream come true. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) We all make mistakes, and our universe is full of hits and misses. In fact, we all know how to differentiate one from the other … However, I wonder who is the person who is dedicated to identifying them in one way or another. Sometimes, it is easier to assimilate that what happens is that there are different possibilities, and depending on what is chosen, we will obtain different results. This Monday, you have to make an effort to understand that your opinions will be joined by a third. And this can play a fundamental role. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) You and I may have been to the same class, and yet we have different opinions. And it is that, although the school and the university shape our ideas, they are not the only determining factors. We all want to live in a world where everything is true. Therefore, when something makes us doubt, we are afraid. If, on the contrary, we have something very clear, we will know how to act with courage. Are you trying to convince yourself that you have a clear destiny? Your idea is much better than you imagined. In fact, it is adequate. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) I wonder why we have come to this planet, and if we have a destiny or a plan. Maybe there aren’t. Isn’t it comforting to think that the cosmos has something in store for everyone for a specific reason? I think that the same forces that created each of the things that we find ourselves around here are also aware of what is best for each of us. This Monday you will realize that you are more powerful than you imagined. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) As a good Aquarius, what you have to spare is ingenuity. You have learned a lot, and as soon as you want, you can recover your memories. You have plenty of intelligence and experience, so throughout this entire journey, you have been able to see what is good for you and what is not. After the Full Moon, you can see that you left something important for the future in the past. Therefore, do not be afraid to travel to the good of the past and put it into practice in this new situation. Everything will get better. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) Humans know how to do a lot of things at the same time, and we have different skills to carry them out. Some are very different from others, and the truth is that we do not always know everything we have at hand. For this reason, perhaps, the forgotten ones are the most important. If we have to face a challenge, it will be enough for us to look for something hidden to overcome it. This Monday, it will be comforting to find out something in which, for sure, you can excel.