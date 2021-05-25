The Nikkei rises 0.67% thanks to the technology boom

Tokyo, May 25 (EFE) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 0.67% this Tuesday thanks to the boom in the technology sector, although gains were limited due to rumors of an extension of the state emergency for covid in Japan.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, advanced 189.37 points, to 28,553.98 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, the ones with the highest capitalization, added 0.34% or 6.48 points, to stand at 1,919.52 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened higher and held gains throughout the session as investors were encouraged by buying between electronics and chip companies, thanks to a reduction in concern about the yield of US bonds. long-term, they fell on the eve.

Today’s earnings were however limited, due to renewed concern about the Tokyo Olympics (scheduled to open in July), after the United States advised against its citizens visiting Japan due to the situation of the pandemic, generating uncertainty about the future of the event.

Added to this are reports that the Japanese government is considering extending the state of emergency in force in the most populated areas of the country, including Tokyo, beyond May.

Brokerage houses reaped the biggest gains of the day, along with the iron and steel and electronics sectors.

The manufacturer of toys, recreational and video games Konami recorded the highest increase among the companies listed on the Nikkei, of 4.28%; followed by steel companies Kobe Steel and Japan Steel Works, whose shares appreciated 3.62%.

The video game developer and distributor Nintendo brought together the highest volume of operations in the session and rose 2.69%.

It was followed by transactions by the technology group Softbank, which advanced 0.54%; and the technology company Sony, which added 2.33%.

In the first section, 698 companies advanced compared to 1,417 that fell, while 77 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.2 trillion yen (16.57 billion euros or 20.28 billion dollars).

