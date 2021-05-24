The Nikkei rises 0.17% encouraged by expectations of an economic rebound

Tokyo, May 24 (EFE) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended today with a 0.17% gain in its main indicator, the Nikkei, encouraged by confidence in the economic rebound in Japan and other powers as the process of vaccination against covid.

The Nikkei closed up 46.78 points to 28,364.61 integers, while the broader Topix index, which groups together the securities with the highest capitalization, those in the first section, advanced 8.35 points or 0 , 44%, up to 1913.04 integers.

Optimism prevailed during the first day of the week on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, despite the losses with which Wall Street closed on Friday for fear of rising prices in the United States and the possibility that the Federal Reserve starts early the withdrawal of stimuli.

Tokyo investors are confident of the recovery of the private sector in the United States and Europe as all businesses gradually reopen as the vaccination process advances, local analysts said.

In addition, today they opened in Japan two mass vaccination centers operated by the Self-Defense Forces (Army) in Tokyo and Osaka, the two main cities of the country, with which the Executive aims to accelerate a process of immunization of its population that is advancing more slowly than in other developed countries.

Among the securities with the highest capitalization in Tokyo, the 2.11% decline of Softbank and the 1.23% increase of Toyota Motor, the country’s largest vehicle manufacturer, stand out.

The video game company Nintendo gained 0.44%, and the textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the clothing store chain Uniqlo, 0.28%.

In the first section, 1,394 stocks advanced compared to 715 that fell and 85 that ended unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.15 trillion yen (16,217 million euros).

(c) EFE Agency