The Nikkei loses 1.8% mid-session due to the rise of the covid in Japan

Tokyo, Apr 20 (EFE) .- The reference index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, lost 1.8% today during the first half of the day due to the rebound in coronavirus infections in Japan and the possibility that the Government apply new restrictions.

The Nikkei reached the mid-session pause with a decline of 543.66 points, to 29,150.71 integers, while the broader Topix index, which brings together the stocks with the highest capitalization, those in the first section, fell 24 , 36 points or 1.25%, up to 1,923.20 integers.

The investors of the Tokyo park reacted in this way to the information that suggests that the Osaka prefecture, the third most populated in the country, plans to request the central government to declare a new state of health emergency due to the rebound in COVID-19 infections .

This region is the most affected by the fourth wave of infections in Japan, and like nine other prefectures, including Tokyo, already apply restrictions such as cutting business hours for bars and restaurants with a view to curbing infections.

The Nikkei was also affected by the appreciation of the local currency against the dollar, which was trading in the high zone of 107 yen, its highest level since the beginning of March.

This evolution hurts the large Japanese exporters, which recorded the most significant losses in the first half of trading, along with the paper and real estate sectors.

The technology giant and reference value of the local market Softbank lost 1.29% in the first tranche of negotiation, while the Japanese leader of the automobile, Toyota Motor, fell 0.96%.

(c) EFE Agency