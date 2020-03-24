The Nikkei index of the Tokyo stock exchange closes with an increase of more than 7%

The Tokyo Stock Exchange jumped on Tuesday thanks mainly to the fall of the yen, the interventions of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the new measures of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic .

The Nikkei index ended at + 7.13% and stood at 18,092.35 points. It is their highest increase in a session since February 2016 in percentage terms and since September 2015 in points. The Topix index increased 3.18%.

From the start of business, the Tokyo market has been very dynamic and has been optimistic throughout the day, congratulated Shinichi Yamamoto, stockbroker at the Okasan Securities firm.

But it is “unlikely” that this enthusiasm will continue if the world’s stock markets continue to regress, the expert added.

In the short term, markets will maintain their volatility and will react with extreme rises or falls since the end of the pandemic does not seem close, Yamamoto said.

The decline in the yen also favors Japanese exporters as it increases the competitiveness of their prices and increases their profits abroad.