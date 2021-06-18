The Nikkei fell 0.19% on the strength of the yen and US bonds.

Tokyo, Jun 18 (.) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 0.19% today, affected by a decline in the yield of Treasury bonds in the US and by a firm yen against the dollar that affects exports.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 54.25 points, to 28,964.08 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, yielded 0.87% or 17.01 points, to stand at 1,946.56 units.

The Tokyo stock market started the day on Friday with oscillations between profits in the technology sector and sales in the financial sector, dragged down by the fall in Treasury bonds in the world’s leading economy and the firmness of a yen that affects the exports, mainly automobiles.

The automobile manufacturer Toyota registered a fall of 3.88%; carrier NYK Line fell 7.69% and electronics maker lost 0.32%.

The shares of the technology group Softbank also depreciated 0.79%; video game distributor Nintendo gained 2.03% and Fast Retailing, parent of clothing stores Uniqlo, rose 0.74%.

In the first section, 1,180 companies fell against 874 that advanced, while 139 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 3.5 trillion yen (26.9 billion euros).

