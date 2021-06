Tokyo, Jun 21 (.) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 3.29% this Monday due to fears of a rise in interest rates in the United States earlier than expected.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 953.15 points, to 28,010.93 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, the ones with the highest capitalization, fell 2.42% or 47.11 points, to stand at 1,899.45 units.

