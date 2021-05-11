The Nikkei falls 2.75% at rest dragged by technology and covid

Tokyo, May 11 (EFE) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 2.75% at the end of the session on Tuesday, weighed down by the collapse of technology on Wall Street and concerns about the increase in covid-19 cases in Japan.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the Tokyo market, fell 812.39 points, to 28,705.95 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, fell 1.98% or 38.65 points, to stand at 1,913.62 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened lower and extended losses during the first tranche, affected by the fall of technology companies on Wall Street due to doubts about their high valuation after months of bonanza for them in the context of the pandemic and their attractiveness in the Economic recovery.

Investors in the Japanese market responded with concern about a potential increase in inflation in the context of recovery that motivates the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to start reducing its stimuli, indicated local analysts.

Another factor for pessimism in Tokyo is the increase in covid-19 cases in Japan, which is going through its fourth wave and where the number of patients in serious condition is at record levels.

The chip sector had the biggest losses of the day, along with electronics and precision instruments

At the close of the first tranche, the Softbank group accumulated the highest volume of operations and its shares fell 5.78%.

Video game developer and distributor Nintendo was second in transactions and rose 0.11%, while semiconductor maker Tokyo Electron and technology multinational Sony lost 3.97% and 2.78%, respectively.

