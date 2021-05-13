The Nikkei falls 2.49% due to fear of economic stimulus cuts

Tokyo, May 13 (EFE) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 2.49% this Thursday after good data on prices in the US raised fears of an upward trend of inflation that motivates a cut in economic stimuli.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 699.50 points, to 27,448.01 integers, its worst level in four months.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the largest capitalization, lost 1.54% or 28.91 points, to stand at 1,849.04 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened lower and widened losses throughout the negotiation for fear that the US central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed), will begin to reduce its massive purchases of bonds and other stimuli that have been driving the market .

Inflation in that country has recently been experiencing an upward trend that investors fear will continue, after the publication of data on the consumer price index (CPI) the day before, which increased 4.2% in the twelve months to April, its largest increase since 12 months to September 2008.

Investors expect that the approach to reducing stimuli will begin in the last months of the year and will begin to materialize in early 2022, but an improvement in conditions in the country could advance this calendar.

The precision instruments sector recorded the largest losses of the day, along with information and communication and electronics.

Online video game developer and distributor Nexon starred in the biggest decline of the day among companies listed on the Nikkei, 14.34%; followed by the multinational telecommunications company NEC, which fell a similar 14.04%.

The Softbank group brought together the highest volume of operations of the session and its shares devalued by 7.76%.

It was followed by transactions by the textile company Fast Retailing, owner of the chain of clothing stores Uniqlo, which fell by 3.25%; and the technology company Sony, which lost 3.01%.

In the first section, 1,800 companies fell against 335 that advanced, while 57 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 3.05 trillion yen (23.03 billion euros or 27.84 billion dollars).

(c) EFE Agency