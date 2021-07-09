The Nikkei falls 2.29% at halftime due to the new state of emergency

Tokyo, Jul 9 . .- The main index of the Tokyo stock market, the Nikkei, fell by 2.29% at the break of the session this Friday, due to the declaration of a new state of emergency in the capital in amid a spike in covid-19 infections.

In the half session, the Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 644.82 points, to 27,473.21 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, also fell 1.95% or 37.47 points, to stand at 1,882.85 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened the day lower, infected by the losses on Wall Street and in the first fifteen minutes it fell more than 1,000 points.

The lack of confidence of local investors in the economic recovery, in the midst of a new state of emergency and with a resurgence of infections due to the expansion of variants, accentuated the stock market’s fall until the close of the half session.

During the first leg of the session in Tokyo, all sectors reaped losses, mainly shipping, machinery and rubber.

The communications giant Softbank accumulated the highest volume of operations during the first half and fell 3.02%; followed by video game developer and distributor Nintendo, which was down 1.93%.

The shares of Japan’s automotive leader Toyota Motor fell 1.93%, while the textile company Fast Retailing, which owns the clothing store chain Uniqlo, fell 1.97%.

For its part, the manufacturer of components for semiconductors Lasertec advanced 0.32% in this first half of the session.

