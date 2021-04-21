The Nikkei falls 2.2% in the middle of the session due to a possible third state of emergency

Tokyo, Apr 21 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 2.19% today in the first half of trading due to the possible declaration of a new state of emergency in several regions of Japan due to the rebound in covid-19 infections.

The Nikkei fell 638.18 points, to 28,462.20 integers, while the broader Topix index, which groups together the securities of the first section, those with the largest capitalization, fell 41.79 points or 2.17%, up to 1,884.46 integers.

The benchmark index thus lost the psychological barrier of 29,000 points and reached its lowest intraday level in two months.

The reason was the fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Japan, due to which the central government is studying to re-declare the state of health emergency for the third time in Osaka and Tokyo, the regions most affected by the rebound, and which would harden the restrictions already in place to curb the virus.

The sectors that accumulated the greatest losses were steel and metal as well as paper.

In the first half of the session, the losses registered by the Japanese motor leader, Toyota, of 2.25%, and by the textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the chain of clothing stores Uniqlo, of 2.13% stand out.

