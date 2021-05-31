The Nikkei falls 0.99% on taking profits

Tokyo, May 31 (EFE) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 0.99% this Monday after investors chose to take profits after recent rises and awaiting the publication of indicators economic.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 289.33 points, to 28,860.08 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, lost 1.26% or 24.46 points, to stand at 1,922.98 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened lower and widened losses throughout the session, as investors opted to lock in gains after rising more than 2% in previous trading on Friday on good employment data from the United States.

Added to this was a cautious stance awaiting the publication throughout the week of a series of economic indicators that give clues about the evolution of the economy.

The real estate sector reaped the main losses of the day, along with banking and machinery.

Bearing manufacturer NTN posted the biggest drop of the session among Nikkei-listed firms, 4.95%; followed by the Fukuoka financial group (-4.71%) and the Shinsei bank (-4%).

The Softbank group brought together the largest volume of operations of the day and its shares depreciated by 1.57%.

It was followed by transactions by the vehicle manufacturer Toyota, which fell 0.21%, and the electronic components manufacturer Lasertec, which appreciated by 5.85%.

In the first section, 1,712 companies fell against 420 that advanced, while 60 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.24 trillion yen (16,750 million euros or 20,420 million dollars).

