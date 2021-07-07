The Nikkei falls 0.96% dragged by the energy sector and a strong yen

Tokyo, Jul 7 . .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 0.96% this Wednesday, dragged down by the impact on the energy sector of a fall in crude oil futures and the strength of the yen, a trend that hurts exporters.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles on the market, fell 276.26 points, to 28,366.95 whole.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, lost 0.86% or 16.82 points, to stand at 1,937.68 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened lower after the publication of unfavorable economic data in the United States that suggests lower-than-expected growth in the services sector.

Faced with this scenario, investors resorted to buying yen, considered a safe haven value in times of uncertainty, which led to a strengthening of the unfavorable currency for the Japanese export muscle, which benefits from the competitive advantage and higher foreign remittances when its currency is weak.

To this was added a drop in the future of crude oil that also weighed on the values ​​linked to the energy sector.

All sectors reaped losses, with the exception of precision instruments. Mining, energy companies and insurance companies brought together the main setbacks of the day.

The Softbank group concentrated the highest volume of operations of the session and its shares devalued 0.65%.

The video game developer and distributor Nintendo fell 0.25% after the lukewarm reception of the announcement of the launch of a new model of its Switch hybrid desktop console with a seven-inch OLED screen and some improvements such as more internal memory, improved sound, a larger adjustable rear bracket or LAN cable input.

Electronic components maker Lasertec, by contrast, rose 1.26%.

The textile firm Fast Retailing, owner of the clothing store chain Uniqlo, fell 1.11%; the car manufacturer Toyota fell 0.61% and the technology Sony, 1.02%.

In the first section, 1,709 companies fell against 415 that advanced, while 67 closed without changes.

The trading volume amounted to 2.29 trillion yen (17.53 billion euros).

