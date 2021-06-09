The Nikkei falls 0.35% due to the decline in technology

Tokyo, Jun 9 (.) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 0.35% this Wednesday due to the decline among technology companies and the cautious stance of investors regarding the publication of data from the United States.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 102.76 points, to 28,860.80 whole numbers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, lost 0.28% or 5.51 points, to stand at 1,957.14 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened lower after the last Wall Street decline and remained in negative territory throughout the negotiation after investors opted to take profits, including in the technology sector.

Participants in the Japanese market also refrained from executing risky operations, waiting for the publication of economic indicators in the US that could offer clues about inflation and the next movements of the central bank of that country.

The maritime transport sector reaped the biggest losses of the day, along with the paper mill and brokerage houses.

Electronic components maker Lasertec had the highest trading volume of the day and fell 3.86%.

They were followed by transactions by the Softbank group, which rose 0.67%; semiconductor producer Renesas, which advanced 0.58%, and its competitor Tokyo Electron, which fell 3%.

Shares of vehicle manufacturer Toyota appreciated 0.5%, while those of video game developer and distributor Nintendo depreciated 1.57%.

In the first section, 1,106 companies fell against 972 that rose, while 115 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.3 trillion yen (17,270 million euros or 21,036 million dollars).

(c) . Agency