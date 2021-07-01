The Nikkei falls 0.29% on fear of a tightening of anticovid measures

Tokyo, Jul 1 (.) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 0.29% this Thursday due to fears of a tightening of the anticovid measures in force in several areas of the country due to the rapid increase in infections in and around Tokyo.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 84.49 points, to 28,707.04 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, lost 0.22% or 4.36 points, to stand at 1,939.21 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened lower, discouraged by the decline in the technology sector and profit-taking in sectors such as transportation following recent earnings reports.

Investors in the Japanese stock market barely reacted to the improvement in business sentiment among the country’s large companies, which stood at its highest level in 2018 in its March quarterly report, and instead took a cautious stance in light of the potential impact. from an increase in covid cases.

The maritime transport sector recorded the largest losses of the day, along with information and communication, and metal products.

Manufacturer Mitsubishi Electric recorded the largest drop among Nikkei-listed companies, 6.04%, a day after it was reported that the firm had failed to carry out proper inspections on more than 84,000 train equipment, including air conditioners. , although no incidents have been reported.

The transportation companies Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and Mitsui OSK followed in decline, with declines of 4.63% and 3.93%.

Semiconductor component maker Lasertec had the largest trading volume of the day and was up 0.27%.

The Softbank group fell 0.63% and the vehicle manufacturer Toyota lost 0.2%, while the technology company Sony rose 1.15% and its competitor Nintendo devalued 0.17%.

Read more

In the first section, 1,297 companies fell against 767 that advanced, while 126 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 1.99 trillion yen (15.1 billion euros).

(c) . Agency