Tokyo, May 12 . .- The Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 0.12% this Tuesday after a volatile session in which the fear of a second wave of coronavirus contagions weighed now that the countries are relaxing the pandemic restrictions.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative stocks in the market, fell 24.18 points to 20,366.48 integers, while the Topix, which includes the firms with the largest capitalization, fell 3.9 points, 0.26% , up to 1,476.72 units.

The Tokyo parquet experienced a volatile session that opted for losses, as optimism about expectations about the economic revival with de-escalation in more and more countries was overshadowed by an increase in contagion in nations pioneering relaxation. of restrictions like South Korea and China.

This raised concern among investors about the possibility of the same thing happening in Japan if it begins to relax restrictions in certain areas, which could start happening this week.

The maritime transport sector led the losses, followed by the rubber and air transport sectors.

Concerns about an increase in contagion in Japan as it prepares for its de-escalation affected groups at a national level such as the Isetan Mitsukoshi department store chain, which reaped the biggest drop in the Nikkei of 8.69%; or its competitor Takashimaya, which saw a decrease of 4.53%.

Vehicle manufacturers, positively affected on the eve by optimism before expectations of a reactivation of the economy, also went badly. Hino Motors, the maker of trucks and buses in the Toyota Motor group, fell 5.41% today, while the parent company fell 1.96%.

Honda Motor, which announced a 25.3% drop in net profit during fiscal 2019 shortly after closing and withdrew its 2020 forecast for the coronavirus, fell 3.48%.

Nissan Motor left, for its part, 1.89%.

The video game company Nintendo, which has been reaping setbacks after the announcement of pessimistic forecasts for 2020, brought together the highest volume of operations for the day and rose 2.77%.

Trading volume amounted to 2.08 trillion yen (€ 18 billion or $ 19.4 billion).

