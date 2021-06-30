The Nikkei falls 0.07% due to the concern of the spread of new strains

Tokyo, Jun 30 (.) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 0.07% this Wednesday due to concerns about the global increase in cases of covid-19 caused by new variants of the coronavirus, and waiting for incentives.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 21.08 points, to 28,791.53 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, lost 0.3% or 5.91 points, to stand at 1,943.57 units.

The Tokyo stock market opened higher, encouraged by gains on Wall Street the day before, but concerns about an increase in covid-19 cases caused by more contagious variants and that could compromise vaccination campaigns, such as the delta or the delta plus, undermined mood and brought volatility to the Japanese market.

Investors in the Japanese market have refrained from embarking on risky operations, awaiting the release of economic data that will offer clues about the direction of future policies.

The iron and steel sector reaped the main losses for the session, along with electricity and gas, and precision instruments.

The manufacturer of components for semiconductors Lasertec brought together the highest volume of operations of the day and fell 3.44%.

It was followed by transactions by the Softbank group, which rose 0.25%, and the pharmaceutical company Eisai, which was devalued by 5% and registered the largest decline among the firms listed on the Nikkei.

The technology multinational Sony fell 1.68%, while the video game developer and distributor Nintendo added 0.03%.

In the first section, 1,296 companies fell against 786 that advanced, while 108 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.34 trillion yen (17.86 billion euros).

