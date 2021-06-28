The Nikkei falls 0.06%, dragged by technology

Tokyo, Jun 28 (.) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed mixed this Monday and its main index, the Nikkei, fell 0.06%, divided between the fall in technology and investors’ appetite for undervalued stocks.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 18.16 points, to 29,048.02 integers.

On the other hand, the Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, advanced 0.15% or 3.02 points, reaching 1,965.67 units.

The Tokyo stock market rose in the early stages of the session, but soon fell into negative territory, weighed down by the fall in important technology stocks, in line with the decline experienced by the sector in the last Wall Street trade.

These losses were offset, however, by an appetite to buy undervalued stocks, such as steel companies.

The mining and precision instruments sectors posted the largest gains of the session, and the iron and steel and retail sectors the largest losses.

Printer and copier firm Ricoh posted the worst drop among Nikkei-listed companies of 4.41%, while 24-hour store operator 7-Eleven, Seven & I Holdings, reaped the largest rise, of 4.47%.

The Softbank group brought together the highest volume of operations of the day and fell by 0.07%.

It was followed by transactions by the textile group Fast Retailing, owner of the clothing store chain Uniqlo, which advanced 2.4%, and the electronic components manufacturer Lasertec, which fell 1.44%.

Video game developer and distributor Nintendo rose 0.65% and carmaker Toyota lost 0.07%.

In the first section, 624 companies fell against 1,466 that advanced, while 102 closed unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 1.97 trillion yen (14.9 billion euros).

