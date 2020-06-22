Day of slight movements for the Nikkei 225, which ended the session on Monday, June 22 with a slight rise in 0.18%, until the 22,437.27 points. The Nikkei 225 reached a maximum volume of 22,575.74 points and a minimum volume of 22,311.94 points. The listing range for the Nikkei 225 between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 1.17%.

In the last week, the Nikkei 225 accumulates a rise in 4.21%, so in interannual terms it still maintains a rise in 7.43%. The Nikkei 225 a 6.84% below its maximum so far this year (24,083.51 points) and a 35.55% above its minimum price for the current year (16,552.83 points).

