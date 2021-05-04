The nightmare of winning a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX in a contest and crashing it the next day

Who has not ever dreamed of standing as the graceful winner of one of those thousands of contests of doubtful reliability that are celebrated on the internet, especially when the prize is a car. Well, Adam Griffiths must have pinched himself more than once after Dream Car Giveaways, a company specializing in car giveaways, announced him as the new owner of a car. Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX, a dream car for many but that would end up becoming an intense and dazzling nightmare for this 27-year-old.

A priori, the context sounded good: a unit with “few modifications” -something to keep in mind given that the Evo are usually the preferred base for this type of action-, just over 100,000 kilometers reflected on the odometer and recently painted on a brand new red color. What could go wrong?

The images attached to the Dream Car Giveaways Faceebook gave evidence of the apparent good condition of the Mitsubishi saloon. If we add to this that after his regular appearances in the Fast & Furious saga, he Lancer Evo It has become a cult car for many and that Adam Griffiths is surely within that group that idolizes him fervently, we get the formula of happiness.

But have you ever heard that of my joy in a well? Well, I think it can be applied perfectly in this case. Just over 100 kilometers from where Griffiths picked up his brand new Evo IX, he suffered a accident that has left the car completely useless. At the moment, the causes of the accident are unknown, although everything indicates that an excess of speed caused an oversteer impossible to digest even for the all-wheel drive system of the Lancer.

Although fortunately there is no regret for any injuries, everything indicates that the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX, the result of a competition, will not step on the road again. In the two images that have been leaked of the coup we can see a completely devastated front and a rear that is insinuated in a similar state, thus giving evidence of its seriousness.

Be that as it may, it is clear that the most wonderful day can end up turning into an insufferable nightmare in just over 24 hours, and if not, ask Adam griffiths and his Lancer Evo. Not all stories have a happy ending, and this is irrefutable proof of that.

Fountain: CarBuzz