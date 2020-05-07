Marcelo Escalante with his wife, his 21-year-old son and two young Guatemalans who were going to work with him.

“This is not a vacation in the Caribbean, this is a nightmare.”

It is five in the morning of Monday, May 4 in Honduras and Marcelo Escalante García, 52, is already awake.

“How am I going to sleep, my daughter … That way you can’t fall asleep,” she says from the other end of the phone.

The Chilean chef carries 50 days trapped on his sailboat along with his wife, his 21-year-old son and two young Guatemalans.

The 48-square-meter boat is anchored off the island of Roatan, a place that, at least in the catalogs, looks spectacular.

For its crystal clear sea, white sand and Caribbean temperature it seems an unlikely scenario to live a “nightmare”.

.The ship is 20 meters from the island of Roatan, but its crew cannot disembark.

However, it is not the place where Escalante would like to be either.

The coronavirus pandemic truncated their plans.

And today, instead of setting up his tourist business in the Magallanes region, in southern Chile, he is confined to his boat, unable to leave.

“ANDI’m 20 meters from the beach and I can’t touch it“, He says.

“I have even forgotten to walk. It is a horrible situation, “he adds.

How did you get to Roatan?

It all started on March 10th.

That day, Escalante got on the sailboat that would take him from Livingston, in Guatemala, to Puerto Williams, in Magallanes.

It would be 26 days of travel.

And, according to his calculations, he would spend a few $ 2,500.

So far his budget went.

But on the other side of the world, that same March 10 the pandemic was advancing at a rapid pace and countries like Italy or Spain were already suffering the devastating consequences of the covid-19.

In Central America, however, the news was still far away.

“We decided to undertake the journey without being aware of what was happening,” recalls Escalante.

But soon, several Latin American countries began to close their borders for fear of the spread of the virus.

Honduras It was no exception and imposed that measure on March 15.

Thus, when Escalante decided to stop to refuel at the port Ceiba, the local authorities denied him the landing.

Due to strong winds and waves, the chef decided to anchor on the boardwalk in this area for the night.

But the weather worsened.

Marcelo EscalanteThe ship was damaged after a night of a strong storm.

“I started to ask for help because the wind was pulling us towards a rocky area.”

“I made five emergency calls, until the coast guard finally appeared. They managed to get us out, but I was left with damage to the keel and rudder“Escalante says.

Still, at the port they were told that they could not receive them and recommended that they try their luck in Roatán, which is located in front of La Ceiba.

With a half-functioning sailboat, the trip that normally takes between two and three hours was made in 12.

Upon arriving in Roatan, it didn’t take long for them to realize that the answer would be more or less the same: on this island where not yet had infections, foreigners were also not welcome.

Since then, they have passed 50 days.

50 days in which the sailboat has not moved. And in which the five crew members have had to learn to live together in a space where you can hardly walk erect.

If anyone wants to exercise, the only option is to jump into the sea and swim around the boat (and no further).

Marcelo EscalanteMarcelo Escalante and his family have been trapped in their 48 square meter sailboat for 50 days, off the island of Roatan.

They have also had to ration the water potable and the food.

During the first three days anchored on the coast, in fact, they had to survive without water.

The food is not over, he says, thanks to the fact that a Chilean who lives on the island brought them a basket of beans, flour, eggs and fresh fruit, as well as things for personal hygiene.

But here nothing is left over.

In Escalante’s words, everything the locals sell them has “a gold price.”

And he already ran out of budget.

“I do not have any money left; I have the account at zero“, He says.

“When you have a sailboat, they brand you a millionaire. And it is not, this is a sacrifice of a lifetime. I have nothing more than this, “he adds.

Marcelo Escalante This is one of the rooms of the boat.

For the same reason, showering and brushing teeth are with salt water.

And the food portions are meticulously measured.

When they settled in front of the island, the chef and his family hoped that, after spending a quarantine locked in their boat, they would let them down.

But none of that has happened.

This small island in the middle of the Caribbean Sea still has not registered a positive case of covid-19 and, therefore, they have taken strict measures to control who enters their territory.

“We passed a quarantine and a half, the island’s doctor came, found us all healthy and he gave the authorization, but the medical director finally said no,” says Escalante.

“According to the mayor of the island, we have to go highsea ​​yes or yes. But where am I going to go? ”He says.

“All the ports are closed, they do not allow me to enter anywhere and the sailboat is also damaged,” he adds.

“We are not priority“

Marcelo Escalante assures that he has asked them Aid to the Chilean and Honduran authorities.

.The island’s beaches look heavenly.

“But nobody echoes, nobody answers me. We are not anyone’s priority … what does five pieces of meat matter“he points out. “We are overwhelmed.”

“Mental health begins to be affected, because you are in limbo all day, with nothing to do. And that starts to hurt you, it makes you angry, go to. I wonder how we got to this. “

The Chilean put his boat up for sale in Central America, as that could give him the funds to reach Magallanes.

But if he doesn’t get a response in a couple of days, he’s ready to set sail for Chile, even with his damaged sailboat and closed ports.

“It is a very risky bet; you don’t know what can happen in highsea. But it is what I have left, I don’t see any other alternative ”, he affirms.

“I only think about getting out of here“

