The nightmare again: Miami threatens Giannis’s project

When Giannis Antetokounmpo headed to the Orlando bubble locker room a few months ago, he had no idea that his black beast would visit him again very soon after. The fifth game of the Eastern Conference semifinals certified that Mike Budenholzers was missing a fry that he will probably never get to win a ring, and that the Bucks were a regular season team that achieved magnificent records but lacked a marked absence of alternative plans at the moment of truth. The defeat was the second in a row that occurred after achieving the best record in the NBA, but much more painful than that of 2019, when they had real chances until the end and let themselves go from 2-0 to fall in the next four games, against the Raptors of a Kawhi Leonard touched by a magic wand. The cold analysis gave options to those Bucks, who had achieved 60 victories that year and would go to 56 the next, marked by the pandemic. But the defects, always interviewed but never corrected in depth, were too big a slab that exposed a loose squad in the Orlando bubble.

The series against the Heat was a nightmare for Mike Budenholzer, who gave in to the tactical mastery of Spoeltra, inherited from that eternal (and eternal) figure who continues to work magic from the shadows: Pat Riley. It was also for Antetokounmpo, who saw how his rivals exploited his defects, which seemed too many for the MVP of the season (doubly): Giannis’s problems were obvious then, since he is a prodigious physicist who knows how to penetrate, is extremely strong under the basket, makes spectacular dunks and runs all over the court, being also very frequent his higlights on the side defensive, in which it protects the area and reaches everything and everyone with its extraordinary size. However, shows slight deficiencies in static: he does not know how to launch three (30% this year, the same as last and 25 the previous) nor from the mid-range, that place that has become banned in the current game, in which it is only scored from the zone and from the triple (D’Antoni Rockets and their things).

However, Anteto only has one of those qualities (the zone), and his lack of fundamentals for penetration greatly hinders his ability to create his own shots when the attack is stopped. What’s more, He’s not a great passer (5.9 assists this year, a career high, but …) and he does not empower his colleagues in the ideal way or, many times, he does not see them. LeBron, a man who, saving the distance (for being infinitely better, of course), is able to penetrate and find his teammates alone in the triple (Spoelstra surrounded him with shooters in Miami) also sees his teammates on the inside (that Passing IQ) and is one of the best passers the NBA has seen. Comparing him with Anteto is a chimera, but the same penetration of one or the other does not end with the same assistance, and the difficulties of the Greek to go from the outside in are notorious and prevented finding the members of what, last year, was the fourth team that pulled the most from three in the NBA … but the 17th in percentage of triples.

This year, it seems things have turned around for the Bucks. In the first place, the continuity of Budenholzer by the work and grace of Giannis gave continuity to a project to which the Greek star has been tied almost for life: 228.2 million in five seasons for the franchise player, which will stay in a small market like Milwaukee and will not go out to free agency in 2021, something that all the rumors indicated. To please the Greek, the Bucks worked in the offices: Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis arrived in summer (along with Thanasis, a clear nod to the star), while PJ Tucker did it in winter. That, and the good results, made us forget the farce that was formed around Bogdan Bogdanovic, which ended in some Hawks that have been left behind. And Mike Budenholer has not been obsessed with the regular season record and has dedicated himself to trying new things, different lineups and has better players (Jrue and his 17.7 points per game leading). This course, The Bucks have thrown more than anyone, and are the third team to try the most triples … and second in percentage of triples. And Giannis has slightly solved the free throw problems that have started the course were almost an embarrassment and is at 68.5%. With great performances, such as 17 of 21 in the February 10 loss to the Suns or 19 of 24 in the victory against Sacramento, 11 days later.

The doubts of the Heat

If the Bucks have improved from last season, Miami has not been so lucky. The Florida team is in the doldrums, morose, like a glass half empty. After an absolutely disastrous start to the season they have thrown their pride and they have slipped into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, avoiding the play-in more by demerit of the Celtics than by their own merits. But nothing at all: they have been full of injuries (the Avery Bradley thing has been a drama), they are the sixth worst team in the League in percentage of field goals (and the second that less shots try, bad), the tenth that less bounce and the room that clogs the least. They have lost the spark of last year and only the arrival of Trevor Ariza (another miracle of Riley) and the good work of Jimmy Butler in his return (21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists, in addition to leading the League in steals with 2.1) have managed to keep the franchise at float. Oh, and Bam Adebayo, of course, a torture in the aid to Giannis last year who this season has continued to be a defensive insurance and has finished with averages of 18.7 + 9 + 5.4).

It is a series with morbidity, with the possibility of redemption and vindication. One in which the Heat play a new game and save the season and the Bucks, directly, the project. It is also played by Mike Budenholzer, whose position is in jeopardy unless there is an optimal result. And the Heat, who will have to show that this year’s crisis is just a temporary deconcentration (and lasting, it must be said) and that what happened in the past is not a mere mirage. Herro’s level and the Bucks ‘3-pointers can tip the series, as can Budenholzers’ ability to attack the zone despite the spider web that Spoelstra’s brilliant mind may weave. A round that can go a long way between two teams with two different playing philosophies that come from a rare season, disappointing for some and with airs of hope for others. An exam for the Bucks, who have the most to lose, against Miami. And an exam for Giannis, who has to show why he is twice MVP and that really his strengths may be his shortcomings. The nightmare returns. Wait for redemption. Giannis has two fights: one against the Heat and one against himself. And the latter is the most difficult. No one knows better than him. Storm is coming.