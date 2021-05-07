The nightlife sector warns of the imminent rise of illegal parties and bottles as of May 9

The state nightlife employer ‘Spain Nightlife’ has warned of the imminent rise of illegal parties and bottles from next May 9, after the end of the State of Alarm, due to the lack of offer of legal and controlled nightlife, which will lead to an increase in infections and hospital pressure.

Faced with this situation, they have requested prior tests, QR codes and ionization disinfection devices with a strict right of admission. that would allow the reactivation of the sector and an improvement in global public health.

“From our employer we believe that the time has come for an effective de-escalation of nightlife venues with security measures and, in this case, with a prior negative test, QR codes and air and surface disinfection devices in spaces. closed, formula that guarantees 99.9% safety“, said the president of the employer, Tito Pajares.

“It is evident that the result of the pilot test carried out at the Palau Sant Jordi with 5,000 attendees has provided a new dose of optimism for the reopening of nightlife before the summer, so we continue to insist that this now It is possible if it is carried out with the corresponding security measures and with the collaboration of the legal premises and under a strict right of admission and with a capacity and schedule that we propose to be variable depending on the existing security measures in the premises “, he explained.

For this reason, from ‘Spain Nightlife’ they have made an appeal to the Government and the Autonomous Communities, in order that, through the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, proceed to annul the Order communicated dated August 14, 2020 and approve another in its place setting clear criteria and requirements under which they are allowed to function, setting a date from which they can begin to do so.