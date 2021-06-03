The Nightfall Edition of the Kia Seltos brings more endowment and character

The Kia Seltos It was one of the great bets of the South Korean firm for the American market. Its official debut took place at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2019 and since then their sales have only grown. The problem is that the number of rivals, with whom it has to cohabit in the market, does not stop growing. So the Yankee division of the Asian firm has not thought much about it and has decided to offer a new special version …

This is how the Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition. As is customary in this country, when reaching the equator of the current calendar year, brands usually present the versions for the following year. Therefore, this edition has in its sights to start its life in 2022. With everything, we can tell you what their great secrets will be, those that you will use to capture the attention of customers looking for an SUV halfway between the B and C segment.

The Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition adds more equipment and slight aesthetic improvements

If you look at the body design, the Seltos Nightfall Edition does not undergo major changes. However, if the customer chooses the all-wheel drive (AWD) version, he adds some new decorative elements to the range. Among the most prominent we can mention the 18-inch alloy wheels in matt black or the black grille which, in this case, loses the chrome inserts. In addition, it adds more resistant roof bars and running boards.

Inside there are also changes, especially in terms of staffing, which becomes richer. Except for the LX finish, the 10.25-inch central touchscreen with UVO connectivity and remote ignition on the key will be standard. Automatic climate control is another new feature from 2022. Moving to the SX AWD trim, the Seltos Nightfall Edition offers a flat-bottomed steering wheel or a plum interior.

Kia Seltos debuts at Los Angeles Auto Show alongside two TT trims

Ultimately there is the gain in active driving aids. The arrival of this version Nightfall Edition supposes the addition, of series, of elements like the assistance to avoid collisions as well as the detection of pedestrians. The lane keeping assistant, Lane Following Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, or Automatic High Beam Connection are also included.

Prices for this special version of the Kia Seltos are now available for the US. The order-book It will open imminently, all with the intention that the first units reach their customers before the end of the year.

Source – Kia