The night two nuclear submarines crashed in the middle of the Atlantic because they were invisible to each other

On February 6, 2009, the French Defense Ministry reported that two days earlier one of its nuclear submarines, the Le Triomphant, had collided with an object in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It was probably a submerged container. Ten days later, the Commander of the British Royal Navy acknowledged that no, what the French submarine had collided with was HMS Vanguard, one of its submarines.

Indeed, on the night of February 3-4, 2009, HMS Vanguard and Le Triomphant, two nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, collided in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. As Hervé Morin said, it was an extremely simple technological problem: what to do with undetectable submarines.

A needle in a haystack

A Triomphant-class submarine

HMS Vanguard had a crew of 135 and was conducting a routine patrol in the eastern Atlantic. The Le Triomphant, returning from a mission, was carrying 111 sailors. Technically, they were very similar submarines. At the time of the collision, both ships were submerged, fully operational and moving very slowly. Namely, they were technically undetectable to each other.

Both were equipped with active and passive sonars; however, in the middle of an operation this type of submarine does not use active sonar because it would make them easily detectable. The anechoic plates (the coating to absorb and attenuate the sound that these types of ships carry) did the rest. Crash.

It is somewhat difficult, because the ocean is a huge place, but not impossible. These types of submarines dedicate most of their efforts to go unnoticed and, for that reason, They tend to pass through areas whose environmental characteristics make it possible to hide the presence of a metal pot 150 meters long.

The blow caused damage, but it was relatively minor. There were no injuries, nor any kind of nuclear leak. However, the delay in confirming the crash car by the authorities of both countries generated much controversy. But beyond all that, it is nothing more than confirmation that the technological race to overtake the military opponent generates blind spots. We live it with space and, if we advance in the exploration of the seas, we will also see it in the domains of SeaQuest.

