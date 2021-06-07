The night of Floyd vs. Paul, Pulisic and Lainez stole it

There is no story to tell about Floyd Mayweather’s new antics. This time an exhibition fight against a YouTuber – Logan Paul – who unbelievably owns a license as a professional boxer. This was his second fight as such.

The two (Floyd and Logan) topped a very poor backup card and had fun for eight rounds, where there were few hits from Floyd, though those few were often hits looking to hurt.

Paul looked like a boxer at first, then he took to tying up and hanging out. Still, according to CompuBox, he shot almost twice as much as Floyd, although with less success. It is clear that these two millionaires come out of this event a little richer, although it is clear that they sold far fewer PPVs than expected.

The event coincided with the emotional soccer final between the United States and Mexico. It is obvious to affirm that the Mexican fans were more attentive to soccer than to this imitation of a boxing fight. Two topics that I comment on, or at least try to comment on the video.