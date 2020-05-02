One of the most anticipated features of the previous generation was the dark mode. Users of the latest operating systems know what it is, with a dark smartphone background with which they can further ease their visa while also saving battery life if they have an OLED display. But the good news, although small, also reaches other users with the arrival of the night mode for Google Play.

Google Play in dark mode for Android 5

Android is the most widespread operating system for smartphones, although the versions that exist working right now are not always the newest. We are currently waiting for Android 11 and there are still users who go no less than five versions below the one that is the top right now. But for everyone there is good news with the arrival of Google Play dark mode up to Android 5.

Those of Mountain View have made this decision to bring this mode to more phones. Essentially the big change is that the background is now black instead of the predominant white above. The colors that differentiate the different sections of the application such as movies or books maintain their color. For its part, the letters change from black to white to attract the attention of users.

To activate it, just go to the section of Settings> Theme and from here change the default option for dark mode. Then the changes already made will appear and you will see on your screen the new Google Play night mode if you have an old phone.

Will the night mode come to all Android operating now?

This question has a clear answer and unfortunately it is a negative. Night mode has been one of the banners of the latest version of Android, so the fact that it arrives for an application does not mean that it also does for the rest of the system. Therefore, the only option you have to enjoy this novelty of the operating system is to get a new terminal.