The Nigerian Government confirms the kidnapping of 136 children in a school last Sunday

The Nigerian authorities have confirmed this Thursday that 136 students were kidnapped in an Islamic school in north-central Nigeria last May 30.

“The Government of the state of Niger – where the kidnapping took place – has confirmed that the number of students kidnapped by bandits in the Salihu Tanko Islamic School, in Tegina, local government of Rafi, It is 136, “the authorities said in a statement sent to Efe by the press service of the governor of the state of Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello.

The statement indicates that the deputy governor of the state, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, has confirmed the number by giving an update on the situation and assuring the parents of the abducted children that the government was doing its best for students to return safely.

Similarly, Ketso has stated that “the security agencies are doing everything possible, but that they don’t have enough logistics “ so it is necessary “the intervention of the Federal Government to equip them so that they can confront the bandits.”

Motorcycles are prohibited between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The lieutenant governor has also indicated that the security agencies were being careful in chasing bandits to avoid collateral damage. Meanwhile, the local government has banned the movement of motorcycles – used by bandits to attack – between 9pm and 6am in the capital of Niger state, Minna, to ensure the safety of the city.

In the last few months mass kidnappings in schools have increased from northern Nigeria in order to obtain lucrative ransoms and, with the latter kidnapped, more than 900 students have been kidnapped since last December.