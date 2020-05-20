Elian Ortega continues to raise the name of Nicaragua for its good performance internationally. His performance increasingly reaches world standard levels because he manages to stand out against taekwondo players from competitive countries, something that no other athlete currently records.

Elian Ortega during the United States Open. LAPRENSA / COURTESY

The three gold medals recently obtained in virtual European competitions continue to keep him as the best taekwon player in Nicaragua. The capital was hung the first medal on April 19 in the I Online Poomsae Championship (form) held in Spain, the first country to use this modality so that athletes remain active in the times of Covid-19, which continues to affect to the world.

On May 10 he participated in the II Online Poomsae Championship in Spain repeating the gold. The last one was obtained on March 19 at the I Open Virtual Poomsae to complete his seventh medal of the year after the two silver and bronze obtained Open de Mexico and United States.

“I am very happy, especially since one does not always have the opportunity to participate due to the cost of participating in a competition on the other side of the world. But this online modality allowed me and many people in Spain were shocked because an athlete from Nicaragua was participating and won two editions, “says Ortega, 20 years old.

The only competition in which Ortega could not shine in the same way occurred from May 4 to 10 during the 1st European Poomsae Championship online. The event was the strongest because there were the 106 strongest athletes in Europe in its category. Nica passed the first two rounds and finished at port 18.

“I feel like I may have done a better job, but because of all the restrictions I have on training I feel like it affected my performance. However, I am happy because he is a top 20 among a large number of high-level athletes. It only remains for me to continue training so that in the next edition I try to get a better position ”, highlights the Nicaraguan.