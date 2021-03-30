The NHS will use a scanner to detect heart disease

Mar 30, 2021 at 9:53 AM CEST

SPORT.es

From the BBC they have reported that the NHS (National Health Service in England) is using artificial intelligence to treat patients at risk of heart attack, years before they happen. CaRi-Heart can detect minor problems that go undetected by routine scans, say researchers at the University of Oxford, by identifying inflammation and scarring in the lining of the blood vessels that supply the heart. The tool is being implemented in 15 hospitals across the country. And the NHS expects up to 350,000 patients to benefit each year..

About three out of four patients who undergo a generic computer-assisted tomography (Cat) scan after chest pains are cleared. But one in five of these suffers a heart attack within a decade. And when the researchers used CaRi-Heart to analyze the results of these scans, one in three of those considered “low risk” was reclassified as “high risk”.

“The beauty of our technology is that not only will it save countless lives, but it’s incredibly simple& rdquor ;, said former British Heart Foundation researcher Dr Cheerag Shirodaria, who worked on the project.