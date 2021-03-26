The NFL’s millionaire touchdown

In the age of television fragmentation, the American football NFL scores a goal for the next decade: a batch of television contracts for the period 2023-2033 that will bring it 110,000 million dollars (93,000 million euros), with Amazon as great addition.

The figure, released by several US media, doubles what the US championship, the great dominator of traditional television in the country, received until now for showing its matches, since 32 of the 50 most watched programs during 2020 in the US NFL games, according to Nielsen data.

The roughly $ 10 billion per season (about € 8.48 billion) that the NFL will receive starting in 2023 far exceed the $ 2.66 billion (€ 2.25 billion) the NBA receives per year from ESPN and Turner through 2024; the 2,407 million euros that UEFA received from televisions for the Champions League in the 2018-19 campaign (last available) or the 1,864 million euros that Spanish LaLiga received in 2018-19 for audiovisual rights.

The agreement, in which the different packages are distributed between CBS, Fox and NBC (Sundays), Disney-ABC-ESPN (Monday), stands out for the commitment of the e-commerce giant Amazon, which has already offered since 2017 some games of the Thursday and now it acquires that strip of meetings exclusively for its Prime Video platform.

In a context in which large audiences are disintegrating due to the strength of digital platforms, the fact that the US championship obtains this amount shows that live shows have become a key element for the large television networks.

“This shows not only that great live content is valid, but that it is the only aspirin to fight against the dispersion of audiences,” he analyzes in conversation with EFE Vicente de Pablo, expert in sports management and professor at the ESIC business school.

That the large networks are capable of, in most cases and according to the amounts disclosed by different media, practically doubling the annual amount they pay for their television packages, suggests that the product of American football has a value for them that exceeds the pure economic return.

“The health of the NFL is very good, the product is impressive, although the price cannot be recovered, the value it has in the US is so high that no operator wants to be left out,” says the expert, who considers that even so , It is a “conservative” decision of the league, as it continues to entrust the broadcast to the big operators instead of betting on its own broadcast platform ‘NFL Network’.

The agreement “marks a milestone in the history of sport,” according to Carlos sang, CEO of SPSG Consulting Group and professor at Esade, IE and the European University, who bases his value on the popularity of sport in the US market, and the multiplicity of screens, technologies and access platforms.

Singing it also highlights an important element of North American sport: that the major leagues “are distributed throughout the year in order to minimize overlaps.” “This encourages attention to focus on a certain number of competitions and leagues at each time of the year,” he concludes.

In fact, it points From Pablo, The NFL does not play on Fridays, which is reserved for high school games, nor on Saturdays, when they are college leagues, and the number of games is more restricted: each team plays 16 regular season games – they could add one more in 2021- . “The seasons are short and anything can happen every Sunday,” adds the ESIC professor.

AMAZON RAISES ITS BET ON SPORTS CONTENT

The purchase of Thursday’s game package exclusively by the e-commerce multinational -which since 2017 offered together with the NBC and CBS networks- is a further step in its entry into sports broadcasts, which has also been seen in Europe with the purchase of small packages of the English Premier League and recently the Champions League in Germany and Italy.

“NFL games are the most followed live entertainment in the US, and this Thursday package gives the tens of millions of Prime users exclusive access to those games,” said Prime Video Vice President, Mike hopkins, in the statement that revealed the agreement.

For Carlos sang, this major bet of Amazon is “a piece of the puzzle” of content of the company directed by Jeff bezos to strengthen its commitment to entertainment, in which “Twitch also plays an important role”, the dominant video broadcasting platform in video games and increasingly close to sports.

“Likewise, the issue of ‘big data’ is fundamental here, generating synergies and complementarities between various business units,” adds the expert.

Will Amazon’s renewed commitment to sports in the United States have an impact on Europe? The next to take out its audiovisual rights auction should be Spanish LaLiga. It remains to be seen if the ‘touchdown’ of the NFL has its echo in the value of the next television contracts.