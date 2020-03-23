The NFL will no longer sanction marijuana and left the NBA alone: ​​a story of excess, suspicion and hypocrisy

“Everyone on my team drinks coffee every day or goes out to drink wine after games. Marijuana should be at that level. It is not harmful to anyone, it just helps and improves things. I think we shouldn’t even be talking about this. ” Kevin Durant recently rekindled the debate over legalizing marijuana, in this case in the NBA. He did it in an interview he gave to the All The Smoke podcast that the former players lead Matt Barnes (retired in 2017) and Stephen Jackson (2014), who in the past admitted to smoking pot during their careers. Thus the subject returned to pillory. A subject that is less and less taboo and that other competitions, such as the MLB (professional baseball league), NHL (ice hockey) and MLS (soccer), have already addressed, removing the disciplinary sanctions for those who used the drug. These days the last to join was the NFL (American football), which has already established that the next collective bargaining agreement will reduce penalties and will no longer suspend players who test positive. This leaves the NBA alone, the only league in the USA that keeps it on the list of prohibited substances. But, of course, it seems fenced off. Every day there are more “militants” who try to demonstrate, through science and facts, that at least medicinal use should be legalized, to treat physical pain and anxiety disorders that some players suffer. A topic that comes from a long time and that we will address knowing the NBA policy, how the famous manager who applied it changed his mind and what the current commissioner considers, a story that includes players who ruined their careers, others who admitted their use and at least three who even founded companies to market cannabis.

In the 1970s, the NBA suffered a deep popularity crisis that threatened its future. And the business. Too many talented players were wasting their careers on drug addiction. An example that sums up that time was Marvin Barnes, nicknamed Bad News. Bad News, for the rivals but also for him. A power forward who shone first in the ABA and then not so much in the NBA. He dominated on the court when he felt like it and, outside, eccentric like few others, he was capable of having a silver Roll Royce to move on sunny days and a Cadillac for the cloudy ones. Fun but also arrogant and even violent. His addiction to cocaine consumed him in every way. “I got to drink in the substitute bank, covering myself with a towel”he admitted. He was cut by the Celtics in 1979. The NBA closed his doors and he emigrated to Italy, where he was arrested for drug use and trafficking. The intervention of the US ambassador and a cinematographic taxi flight to the Yugoslav border allowed him to return to his country, where he was also (twice) arrested and imprisoned. When he came out, Barnes was treated at the rehabilitation center by John Lucas, a famous trainer who, in the 1970s, also suffered from the horror of drugs until his recovery and later helped victims of addiction. According to friends, Barnes “cleaned up” for years until he reoffended and ended up dying at 62, plunged into absolute poverty.

In the following decade (the 80s), in the USA there was a boom in heroin, cocaine and crack, drugs that ran like wildfire in the poor neighborhoods from which talented basketball players often arise. There was an entire generation that suffered from addictions, and the best summary was the “cursed draft,” as the 1986 one was christened. The most resounding event is Len Bias, the University of Maryland super talent who died of an arrhythmia caused by a cocaine overdose just 36 hours after being selected by the Celtics with the No. 2 pick. But he was not the only one. Chris Washburn (No. 3 who played just two disappointing seasons and was thrown out of the NBA in 1989 after three positive checks), William Bedford (No. 6 who was even arrested for drug possession until his doors closed. league) and Roy Tarpley (No. 7 who performed better than the others but his addiction limited his star potential and was thrown out of the NBA in 1996). These were not isolated cases … The Rockets of the mid-1980s had three players suspended at the same time for cocaine: John Lucas, Mitchell Wiggins and Lewis Lloyd, the last two being indefinitely excluded and then readmitted in 1989. So serious was the outlook. that, in August 1980, a report by the Los Angeles Times estimated that between 40 and 75% of the NBA took cocaine. A note that blacked out a reality that took away popularity and called a competition in which 16 of the 23 teams admitted having lost money later in the 80/81 season.

At that moment of crisis, a “savior” appeared on the scene, a leader who would change the face of the competition. David Stern joined the organization in 1978, as a lawyer, and passed through different positions until in 1984 he assumed as commissioner. During his 30 years at the helm of the NBA, in addition to growing the business exponentially and exporting it to the world from the eruptions of stars such as Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, Stern was the one who promoted and even wrote the first anti-drug policy of American sport. It was in 1983, when he was the executive vice president. At that time, the prohibition of the consumption of drugs called abuse, such as cocaine, amphetamines, LSD, heroin, codeine and morphine, was included in the collective bargaining agreement. Between 1989 and 1990, with Stern as commissioner (the most important in the history of American sports), standards tightened further and added new substances, such as steroids (clenbuterol, nandrolone, testosterone, stanozolol and various diuretics) and marijuana. “Punctually with marijuana we did it because there were many players who asked for it in a low voice … They were concerned because they saw colleagues who were smoking in inappropriate places and times. One, for example, does not want to see players smoking at halftime in a game… There was also the widespread belief that this drug was the gateway to other harder and more harmful drugs, ”he explained years later.

In 2004, in addition, a new addition was made: ephedrine and growth hormone. But of course, beyond the substances, the issue began to go through the controls, how they were made and how many there were (six per year, randomly, four in seasons and two outside of it), because the number of positives never It was great … Although the NBA greatly improved its image and practically “cleaned” itself of those extreme cases of addictions, the popular belief that there is free access to doping substances in the league never disappeared. Perhaps it is a myth or perhaps it is born from common sense that considers that it is very difficult that, with so much physical exuberance and such a demanding schedule (between 90 and 105 games in six months, playing every 24/48/72 hours), there is so few anti-doping controls that test positive. Generally, there are very few protagonists who take their feet off the plate and one of them was the prestigious coach George Karl, who assured in his book “Furious Karl” that he believed that the NBA had a problem with doping. “It is obvious that some of our players are doping. How can some get older and slimmer and fitter? How do they recover so quickly from their injuries? Why do they go to Germany when the season ends? I doubt it is for the sauerkraut … We want the best athletes, but not the cheats who use the best scientists, “he said, sticking his finger in the wound. Karl wrote it in 2016, in clear reference to steroids and growth hormone.

The NBA has always handled the doping issue at its discretion, some believe so as not to harm the business. Stern was always clear that, to expand it, he needed the players. It was made clear to him by Anthony Bowie, an Orlando player, in the early 1990s. “Be careful, Stern … If you want to ban marijuana in the NBA, you’re going to be left without 60% of the players,” was the message. that sent him through the media. Then, each advance that the commissioner wanted to make in the drug policy, had to agree with the players union. Each time. The same thing happened at the international level, when he agreed with the International Federation and the International Olympic Committee on the historic landing of the NBA stars at the world concert, in 1992. The condition they assure put Boris Stankovic – FIBA ​​boss -, and Juan Antonio Samaranch – head of the IOC – was that at least the controls were not so exhaustive …

For all this, the NBA never recognized WADA, the world anti-doping agency, or USADA, its US version. That means that none of the rules to prevent and prosecute doping that govern most of the world’s sport apply in the NBA. And it was precisely Travis Tygart, former president of USADA, who threw more fuel on the fire when he admitted that it was quite easy for him to get around the (six at most) urine tests that are done to each player per season. Something that seemed hard to believe until Lamar Odom recounted how he had cheated once, with a fake penis and urine from someone else he had put inside the device’s artificial testicles. Precisely for the controls and their sporadic positive results, Stern was criticized by specialists and even Mark Cuban, owners of the Mavs. “The NBA is a nursery,” they said, ironically, because of the soft hand of a competition that, they believed, continued to protect the players, except in cases of serious addiction. The commissioner preferred not to fall so hard on consumers and approved lax sanctions: the first time a player tests positive for marijuana, he is warned, without penalty. If he recurs, he is fined $ 25,000 and the third time he goes on to suspend five games without pay. Thereafter the sanction of five games is repeated. On the other hand, a positive of steroids, ephedrine or diuretics carries ten games, then 25, the third causes a year of sanction and the fourth case the immediate expulsion from the NBA.

The penalties, slight in general, did not stop consumption. Marijuana, for example, became widespread in the United States (and the world) and a note from the NBC network, with a survey among anonymous players, ensured that the percentage they smoke is above 50% and that, if the various cannabis products that exist for therapeutic purposes, this proportion can climb up to 85%. A similar percentage was admitted by Derek Harper, famous player of the 80s and 90s, who spoke of 70%. TMZ, a entertainment site that knows how to deal with some controversial NBA issues, published a report that said that the smell of marijuana is totally common in the corridors and rooms of the hotels where the teams stay when they play as visitors. He even went further: he was encouraged to ensure that some players have fun before games taking other types of drugs, milder, such as cough syrups and codeine, with the aim of having a good time without having to regret it afterwards.

Lately the discovered cases increased considerably. Some reported by the NBA itself, such as DeAndre Ayton, No. 1 in draft who was suspended for 25 games. The information was that the substance was a diuretic, just what athletes say they use to cleanse themselves of THC, the most important and abundant psychoactive ingredient in varieties of the cannabis plant. There are other cases, such as that of D’Angelo Russell, who found 50 grams of marijuana inside a can of energy drink while trying to circumvent the security of an airport in New York. Several of the discovered, although they had to put together an apology letter, as required by the NBA, openly defended the use of the substance. This has always happened. Not long ago, Michael Beasley and Chris Andersen, declared consumers who have been punished by the NBA, raised their voices. The Birdman even filed a complaint against the NBA after being indefinitely banned in 2006 (he was reinstated in 2008).

The list of those who have had drug problems is much broader and includes several important players, such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (they say he used to treat his migraines), George Gervin, Allen Iverson, Steve Francis, Rasheed Wallace, Chris Weber, Vin Baker, Darius Miles, Rashard Lewis, Shawn Kemp (in 2001 he entered a rehabilitation clinic for his cocaine addiction and was arrested with marijuana) and Richard Dumas, one of the five players expelled from the NBA in history, by repeated positive. Of course, perhaps the most resonant case is that of Lamar Odom, star of the Lakers (champion 2009 and 2010) who almost died from an overdose in 2015 after spending several days consuming drugs, alcohol and viagra in a brothel in Las Vegas. He was in a coma for four days, suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks, but survived. “All the doctors who see me say that I am a walking miracle,” he recalled three years later, after performing a slow treatment that allowed him to return to a “normal” life. In May 2019, the ex-husband of the famous actress Khloe Kardashian published her book “From Darkness to Light” in which, in addition to having recognized having sex with six women per week on average and paid for many abortions, he made a calculation of the money spent on drugs: $ 100 million. Nothing less. He also admitted to having started using cocaine at age 24, when he played in the Miami Heat. Then he stayed ten more years in the NBA. Odom accepted having had times where he got high on drugs every day. The big question is how it will have passed the four controls that the NBA allocates per season …

Precisely, these hard drugs, says TMZ, are still the big problem because “30% of the NBA consumes them.” In this case there is no debate. No one wants or defends them, at least publicly. Different is the case of marijuana. Many players have spoken in favor, especially for medicinal use. “There is a lot of hypocrisy and a great demonization. ‘Ah, he’s a stoner,’ is the reaction of some when they find out. But I know many athletes who, for example, use Percocet. Do you know what it is? An analgesic, an opium, that causes more addiction and leaves you groggy. It is much worse than using cannabis oil, but it is legal, of course … I have used the oil, for my knees and to calm anxiety. It has helped me a lot, without harming me, ”said Jason Williams, better known as White Chocolate. That base that left its mark for its innate talent between 1998 and 2008 did not go around to compare marijuana with opioids, whose consumption shot up in recent decades in the United States, causing a chain of addictions that causes 60,000 deaths a year. , according to health studies. Steve Kerr also referred to that comparison. The DT who revolutionized the game and dominated the NBA with the Warriors had a really bad time for years due to chronic back injuries that forced him to undergo surgery twice (in December 2016 and May 2017). And, consulted, he admitted that he resorted to marijuana to try to alleviate lower back pain and called for a change in NBA regulations. “I feel like it’s a much better option than some of the prescription drugs, and I know it’s helping a lot of people,” he said, reflecting the number of people with epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and chronic pain who use it worldwide. The current Wolves star Karl Anthony Towns is still young and claims to have never drunk, but he said he knows people “who suffer from acute arthritis and, thanks to marijuana, can move much better.” And he pointed out, to make his position clear, on the “great difference between recreational and medicinal use. It is a medicine that used in the right context can help people suffering from great pain. NBA players are not superhumans. Some of us are in conditions in which a reasonable use of this substance would be beneficial ”, assured the pivot wing.

Two years ago, the Bleacher Report site went one step further to give visibility to the debate. He gathered 11 former American professional athletes and recorded a video where athletes were seen smoking a joint while talking about the benefits of the substance. There were former NBA players Matt Barnes, Kenyon Martin, Gary Payton, Cuttino Mobley and Al Harrington. Precisely the latter was the host of the documentary The Concept of Cannabis made in 2017 by Uninterrupted, the producer of LeBron James. That show became famous because David Stern, the proponent of including marijuana among the banned substances, publicly accepted that he had changed his mind about the substance. Harrington, a former NBA player between 1998 and 2014, told his story, pinpointing how CBD (or cannabidiol), a marijuana compound that – in cream and oil formats – helped him treat continued knee pain and swelling. after a badly performed operation. And it was after the former forward told him about his regrets that Stern surprised everyone. “You convince me. Marijuana should probably be removed from the league’s list of prohibited substances, ”he admitted. David said that a series he saw on CNN had begun to change his perception of the medicinal use of marijuana and that the conversation with Harrington ended up making him see a reality that he did not know. “Today I am sure that the competitions should rethink their anti-drug policy. You have to take a new look at the subject, ”he repeated last year, a few months before suffering the stroke that ended his life on January 1, 2020.

That Stern has changed his mind does not mean that the NBA did, although it is very interesting to know the opinion of Commissioner Adam Silver, who in early 2019 was very open to make a serious analysis of the pros and cons of legalization . “We have no problem with what players do out of season, because in some states marijuana is legal and we don’t want to say what they should do. But I do think we have a problem if the players smoke during the season. It is a sport and one of the reasons why we have this rule because there was a time not long ago when a group of players, from the union, believed that it was consuming too much … We know that some use it as a sedative and not as a performance enhancer. They take it to calm down and occasionally … With that there is no big problem. The issue is that there are other players who consume a lot of marijuana. They talk to me about anxiety and I understand them. How do I understand the medicinal properties already proven. But, at the same time, we want the players to be in great physical shape and smoking, for example, does no good to the lungs. I know it’s not cool that the league continues to test for marijuana, but it’s a complicated issue. Because if one day we change the policy we will be giving a strong message to young people because, at the end of the day, what we want most is to teach our young people how to use these substances appropriately, responsibly, so that (drugs) do not take control of their lives ”, he reflected.

In recent months, the MLS and NFL debated it and concluded that the rules needed to be changed. The same was decided by Big 3, the 3 x 3 basketball league that is advancing in popularity, which authorized players to use the CBD compound. One more advance in a country where, by March 2020, 11 of the 50 states allow the total consumption of the drug (recreational and medicinal), with different nuances (grams of carriage, crops, among other topics): they are Alaska, California , Maine, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Oregon, Columbia, Vermont and Washington. And, in total, there are 33 who already approve of medicinal use. For the federal government it is still illegal (possession, purchase and sale). But only for now. With the support of almost 65% of the American population, which in different surveys is promulgated in that percentage in favor of legalization, the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives gave the green light to address the bill that could decriminalize consumption to Nacional level. It will depend on the Lower House (Democrats dominate, the promoters of the law) and then on the Senate (there are more Republicans, most of them against legalization), but it is clear that the cannabis world is growing exponentially. There are already two specialized schools in the United States, and one of them, the Cleveland School of Cannabis, is going for its third litter of graduates. In July of this year, 150 will be received and leave to work in this growing legal industry, which in 2020 is estimated to move $ 47 billion and employ 350,000 people.

Among the companies in charge of production and sale there are three that belong to former NBA players. Cuttino Mobley, an escort who played 11 seasons, was the pioneer. After retirement, in 2011 he found a way to earn a living in the cannabis industry, creating two sales companies, in Rhode Island and Maine. A few months later, seeing the success of his colleague, it was Al Harrington’s turn, who founded Viola, in honor of his grandmother, who used products to treat diabetes and glaucoma, companies that he started by marketing different products for medicinal use and recreational. “We do not produce drugs, we produce medicine. True medicine ”, he clarified. It did so well that it expanded: in 2018, it created Harrington Wellness – it produces cannabis oils and creams – and in 2019, Butter Baby – manufactures edible cannabis products. He did so well that today he owns a holding company called Harrington Group, with branches in several cities.

Harrington and Mobley are not the only ones. Cliff Robinson, a talented and versatile forward who played 18 NBA seasons (averaged 14 points between 1989 and 2007 and won the Best Sixth Man award), never hid his interest in marijuana, even in a time when he was frowned upon. . He was twice suspended for doping but always clarified that he was consuming it to calm anxieties and pain in his body. It was in 2017 when he launched his own cannabis brand called Uncle Cliff, precisely the stigmatizing nickname that Peter Vecsey, a journalist for the New York Times, gave him for his problems with marijuana. Today the former player legally sells cigarettes armed in tubes bearing the UC logo and initials. “He was a fan of the plant for a long time, so I decided to jump into the cannabis space because I know that the products work and I think that social entrepreneurship goes hand in hand with my defense of the reform,” says who claims to have never smoked before the matches but yes in the later hours “to lower the adrenaline, tension and anxiety” that high-performance sport generates. Cliff says that when he tried other medicines, it affected his stomach, which marijuana did not. “Why isn’t there an alternative to those pharmaceuticals that sell us like magic in TV commercials even though they have 20 side effects? I never understood that negative perception that marijuana always had, being so positive for health. I was treated badly even by the Portland fans (NdeR: He was a very valuable player for the Blazers between 1989 and 1997)… Maybe that motivated me to get into this industry, to help end that stigma, especially that idea of that athletes and cannabis are incompatible. Consumed responsibly will always be a help and not an obstacle for the high-performance athlete, “he assured.

What will the NBA do? The unstoppable advance of cannabis puts her, like never before, in a giant dilemma and, by decision of other competitions, she has been left alone, on the opposite sidewalk. A new chapter in a movie where perhaps there are no more good and bad as before, perhaps it is time for the best league on the planet to grow larger and begin to leave behind a history of suspicions and hypocrisy.