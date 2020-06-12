Drafting Sports (USA), Jun 11 . .- The National Football League (NFL) already has the approval by the owners of the teams to contribute 250 million dollars in the next 10 years that they support the fight against racism and social injustice facing the African American community.

The new financial aid from professional American sports, which emerged after the protests, violence and indiscriminate looting that followed the death of the black man George Floyd, while in custody of the Minneapolis police, refers exclusively to the African-American community, without reference to other minorities such as Hispanics.

Immediately after the NFL defended that black lives matter and condemned racism, the league wanted to express its dialectical support with the new economic contribution.

The new commitment improves the initial deal that the owners reached with the Players’ Coalition, which probably would have exceeded 100 million during his tenure.

The Players Coalition is the main group that negotiated with the owners on behalf of the professionals who began demonstrating during the national anthem in 2016 to fight police brutality and what they consider to be oppression to which the African American community is subjected.

The new funds approved by the owners have the same purpose as those proposed with the initials to combat racism and support the battle against current and historical injustices.

Additionally, the NFL is committed to collaborating with players to determine new avenues in support of programs that can enable criminal justice reform, police reform, and the economic and educational advancement of disadvantaged communities.

To this end, the NFL intends to leverage its properties in the media, including NFL Films and the NFL Network, to increase awareness of social justice issues.

In the first two seasons of the Players Coalition deal, the NFL has already donated $ 44 million to fund social justice work.

Nationwide, the league has awarded grants to 20 organizations. Additionally, the NFL Foundation has funded 350 grassroots programs.

However, the NFL has not disclosed what monitoring system it will have of the progress that can be made with the work that is done thanks to the multimillion-dollar donations that they have approved.

