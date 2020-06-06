NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was wrong not to listen to players fighting for racial equality, and encouraged them to protest peacefully.

A day earlier, the NFL’s most valuable player in 2018, Patrick Mahomes, and several of his colleagues released a video demanding that the league condemn racism. In response, Goodell made his strongest statement on points that have the fervent support of many players.

George Floyd’s death unleashed a wave of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality, issues that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began to openly protest in 2016 by kneeling on one knee during the execution of the national anthem.

“It has been a difficult time for our country, particularly for African-American people in our country,” Goodell said in a video released on Friday.

“First, I express my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and to all the families who have suffered from police brutality. We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of people of color. We, the National Football League, acknowledge that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and encourage everyone to speak out and protest peacefully. We the National Football League believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.

“Without African-American players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests in the country are representative of centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression that have affected players, coaches, fans, and staff of color. We are listening and I am going to communicate with the players who have raised their voices and with others to see how we can improve and move towards a better family and more unity in the NFL. ”