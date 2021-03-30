The NFL wants to reopen its stadiums to the public in the 2021 season

03/31/2021

On at 01:07 CEST

EFE / New York

The National Football League (NFL), works so that the 2021 season, which should begin on April 19, has full stadiums, although with strict compliance with the health protocols for prevention against covid-19, announced Tuesday its commissioner, Roger Goodell. “All of us in the NFL want to see each of our fans come back. Soccer just isn’t the same without them, and we hope to have full stadiums next season,” Goodell said.

Due to the pandemic, revenues to the 30 stadiums during the 2020 regular phase and to games in that postseason were reduced by more than 90% compared to the 2019 season records. This equates to a lack of 1.2 million attendees.

The NFL’s plans may clash with a recent League offering that 18 of the same stadiums have been designated as sites for mass vaccination against the coronavirus.

Another obstacle has to do with opposing opinion of the players’ union, which advocates a virtual season, similar to the one the League did in 2020. In fact, these types of meetings are considered to be key in terms of performance and integration within the team during the rest of the regular season.