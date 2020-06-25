The league is anticipating that the parking of the playing fields could serve so that soccer fans closely follow their teams, taking into account the distance. . / MATT CAMPBEL / Archive

(MATT CAMPBELL /)

Chicago (USA), Jun 24 . .- The NFL would be foreseeing that fans can congregate outside the playing fields if people are not allowed on the premises during regular season games, according to the radio program The Score, in Chicago.

The league is anticipating that the parking of the playing fields could serve so that soccer fans closely follow their teams, taking into account the distance.

Apparently teams could decide to recoup lost revenue by selling parking spots and offering food and beverage service.

According to sources consulted by the radio station, some teams may choose to block their parking lots to prevent fans from showing up.

Still, because people could show up without trespassing into the team-prohibited area, the league would be venturing the legal possibility of the gates of the playing fields being opened.

The versions of the sources could not be corroborated with information from the league, which has not ruled on it.