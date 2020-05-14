The NFL will extend the virtual practice period of its season recess until the end of May, said one person with knowledge of the decision.

Under normal circumstances, the NFL would conduct team activities during May, followed by minicamps in June. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, these activities have been remote.

Coaches and physical trainers have worked with players with classroom-like sessions and exercises through digital apps instead of team facilities that have been closed since the end of March. These virtual meetings last up to four hours a day, four days a week.

Teams can send up to $ 1,500 to players to purchase equipment.

The 32 clubs will have to give the league their plans to reopen their facilities tomorrow, although no date has been set for the reopening. Pre-season training should conclude on June 26, one week later than usual. Of course this could change depending on the spread of the pandemic.

According to a memorandum sent to the teams, the league will report in a timely manner how to proceed with on-court activities “in the event that club facilities open sometime in June.” The league said it will work with medical advisers to establish protocols to reopen the centers.

Over the course of three months, the NFL has kept the preseason schedule as scheduled, with the combine, free agency, draft and release of the season schedule.

Although it has contingency plans for the preseason and regular season in the event that the pandemic forces it to play hobbyist or at an alternate venue, the league has publicly said it expects to play the full season, beginning Sept. 10 with Houston visiting. to Kansas City, the reigning champion.

119

DAYS

the regular season of the NFL is missing.

