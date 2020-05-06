NFC Forum, the global association responsible for defining NFC technology standards, has announced the approval and adoption of the wireless charging specification (WLC). Thanks to this, mobiles will be able to use their NFC chip to wirelessly charge small devices, like headphones or smart watches.

In case you do not know what NFC is, it is the acronym for Near Field Communication, near field communication in Spanish. It is a high frequency wireless technology with a very low radius of action, between 10 and 15 cm. To support it and enjoy its functions, mobiles have to include an NFC chip.

Currently, NFC is used for information exchange, mainly in mobile payment systems, but it also has other uses, for example for the instant synchronization of the smartphone with other wireless devices.

Now, with the new specification announced, the NFC of your mobile will have a new utility and will be able to charge other devices wirelessly.

“The wireless charging specification allows a single antenna on an NFC-enabled device to handle both communications and charging,” explains the NFC Forum in a statement. “This solution makes it easier and more convenient to charge low-power IoT devices, such as smart watches, fitness bracelets, wireless headphones, digital pens and other consumer devices”

The objective of this specification is none other than to make life easier for users, making it possible to use the mobile NFC to charge small devices and avoid the need to use a different charging cable for each device.

Something that usually goes unnoticed, but is very useful for many users, is the NFC technology of mobile phones. However, there are times when you have to disable NFC, and we tell you how and why.

However, the wireless charging system that the NFC will offer is quite limited in terms of speed. The speed of power transfer is 1 W, while the reverse wireless charging systems offered by some smartphones is between 5 and 10 W.

The WLC specification is now ready for implementation, but we have to wait for it to hit the market and know what the requirements are in order to take advantage of this new feature.