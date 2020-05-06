         The NFC of your mobile can be used to charge small wireless devices, such as smartwatches or headphones

The NFC has been around us a lot longer than it seems, but it wasn’t until the arrival of mobile payments that it saw its final explosion. Despite everything, there are still manufacturers that do not bet on this small radio frequency chip in their phones, although this could change soon thanks to the new official specification introduced by the NFC Forum.

To put us in a position, the NFC is a small chip that allows us to create a short-range electromagnetic field, only a few centimeters, in order to transfer information almost by contact through the 13.56MHz band. But this usage, which is commonly used to pair Bluetooth devices or authorize contactless payments, may be expanded soon. The NFC Forum states that NFC chips can transmit power wirelessly. Specifically, transmit 1W of power.

Wireless Charging Specification

This is how the new specification adopted by the NFC Forum has been called and that affects the nature of the devices, since states that NFC chips can not only exchange data wirelessly but also power. The chips, which already create an electromagnetic field to exchange information between the active and passive chips, could also transmit energy in the same way that the electromagnetic charging coils that mount phones and other devices with wireless charging do.

We are not talking in any case of a technology that can, at least not at present, replace the specific induction coils for wireless charging, but we do speak of a possible complement or, if necessary, a substitute for cheaper mobile phones. The transfer, however, would be very limited since the specification of the NFC Forum talks about a transfer of power to 1W through the NFC chip.

1W transfer can be enough to power wireless headphones, watches and other small devices

To put us in context, wireless charging on mobile phones is already on a 60W ceiling with the latest Vivo Apex 2020 and reverse wireless charging, which allows phones to charge other devices, moves between 5W and 10W approximately. With the measure accepted by the NFC Forum, for example, smart watches or headphones could be charged thanks to our phone, but it should always serve as a supporting and not unique charging system.

We’ll see how long this new specification for NFC chips takes to hit the market, and if current NFC chips are prepared to support it with an adjustment in the drivers or if we have to wait for new generations to arrive with this newly approved capacity. The NFC Forum talks about NFC chips being on board more than 36 billion devices across the planet, so let’s hope the first is talked about, an update to support this type of contact charging.

Track | NFC Forum

