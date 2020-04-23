Step by step, Formula 1 realizes that it will not be able to escape the coronavirus pandemic which is spreading in Europe and around the world, especially in the antipodes.

While one after the other sports canceled their events, the discipline insisted on maintaining the Australian Grand Prix, before finally canceling it, a case of coronavirus having been diagnosed at McLaren.

The episode will have left its mark, notably the image of professionals with divergent interests, even in the face of the most serious health crisis of this century.

Due to the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, and race organizers a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Vietnam Grand Prix due to take place on March 20-22 and April 3-5 respectively # F1 pic.twitter.com/btpFLckwtO – Formula 1 (@ F1) March 13, 2020

The Dutch Grand Prix threatened?

But the International Automobile Federation (FIA) learned its lesson, and it was therefore with much more rapidity that it announced Friday the postponement of the next two Grand Prix of the season, in Bahrain (March 20 to 22) ) and in Vietnam (April 3-5). It was initially planned that the Bahrain Grand Prix would take place behind closed doors in a week.

The Chinese Grand Prix, to be held from April 17 to 19, 2020, was the first adjourned race. To date, the first four Grands Prix of the season have therefore been either canceled or postponed to a later date. The season could start at the earliest on May 1 in the Netherlands, but nothing is certain yet regarding the date of resumption.

“Formula 1 and the FIA ​​plan to start the European Championship at the end of May. But given the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe in recent days, this will be regularly reviewed”, can we read in a press release jointly written by the two entities. If this is the case, the Grand Prix of the Netherlands is already threatened.