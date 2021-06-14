The next Transformers movie will completely change the franchise

Share

They have already started shooting the new Transformers movie and it will have nothing to do with the previous ones directed by Michael Bay.

For now, we have few details of the new movie of Transformers that takes 1 week of filming, since there are people who claim that it is a direct sequel to Bumblebee and others believe that it will be something totally different set in another era.

The only thing they have confirmed is that the director of Creed II: The Legend of Rocky (2018), Steven Caple Jr., is working from the script of Joby harold which was rewritten by Darnell metayer Y Josh peters. While the cast has Anthony Ramos, who rose to fame for Hamilton and the musical has just premiered In the Heights (In a neighborhood of New York). Who will be supported by Dominique fishback, actress of Project Power Y Judas and the Black Messiah.

In a recent interview Anthony Ramos said that:

“I just started Transformers, so I hope to talk to you in a few months and let you know which one ended up being more difficult. We were Shia LaBeouf, Mark Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld and now me. It’s very different. Dominique Fishback is very different. Transformers has been transformed! Steven Caple Jr. is a visionary, I can’t wait for people to see this man flex and really show everyone the fullness of his glory. We have some things in store for all of you, you don’t even know it. “

Bumblebee it was the first film in the series that he did not direct Michael Bay and curiously, it was the one that received the best reviews, but it did not obtain such an exaggerated collection as the previous ones. So the new installments with a renewed creative team, should achieve the balance between the quality of the story at the box office.

The new movie of Transformers It will hit theaters on June 24, 2022. Hopefully they will soon give us details of everything the story will bring us.

