You may have read a lot of news in the past few weeks about the coronavirus. You may have read a lot of news in the past few weeks about the possible consequences of this health and humanitarian crisis both globally and locally. We must prepare ourselves for a few months, it could be years, of a maximum demand, in all aspects of our life.

Yes the job, and therefore the economy, is already being affected by the measures that our government has had to take, and will continue to take, there will almost certainly be collateral damage. Economic recession expected almost unprecedented, where jobs will again be precarious, if they ever stopped being so, and where we must learn to live with the fear of contagion. It is because of that Japan will serve as a learning platform, since their culture is the ideal for us to learn the basic rules of coexistence and respect, keeping distances, of course.

Japanese technology for a contactless economy

Recently, thanks to the information we have been able to obtain from the Nikkei Asian Review, we have been able to learn how large companies in the technology sector in the country of the rising sun are beginning to experiment and launch products and solutions for the future that the rest of the world is yet to discover. The aforementioned medium refers to an economy without contact, although in reality what is being sought is update our spaces to more hygienic places, where contact with surfaces or between individuals is as little as possible.

I will tell you some examples that we have been able to know, so that you can appreciate the magnitude of the sector that is about to land on our coasts. NEC, Japanese communications company, is developing a technology prototype, to implant in places where there are safety arches, that can identify people, even if they have masks on, as some companies had previously announced. Employees, for example, of companies with this recognition system, would no longer need to remove their mask or use an accreditation to access their job.

However, there is still plenty of scope to continue working on solutions for this new world that is coming. Fujitec, a company dedicated to the management of elevators and escalators, also is working on how a person can access the interior of an elevator or choose the desired floor without the skin having contact with any surface. It seems that the solution proposed by this company could be based on manual gestures, in a kind of recreation of the technology of the Google Pixel 4, to interact with the elevator.

Finally, it is also worth highlighting the work of a globally recognized company, such as Toshiba. It seems that one of the ideas, in this area of ​​social distancing and care with interaction with surfaces, concerns restaurants and more specifically their menus. The idea is to avoid the most modern papers or tablets, which are touched by dozens of people throughout a day, and promote the use of projection technology on the table. As you can read, it seems that we are on the brink of an era where neatness, oriental customs and fear of contagion will be the mantra to repeat in the coming years.

