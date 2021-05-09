The next step of the Spanish nasal vaccine to achieve 100% immunity

Research to achieve a Spanish intranasal vaccine against covid-19 is ongoing and in the coming weeks it will be tested in mice, as reported by the director of the coronavirus laboratory of the National Center for Biotechnology, Luis Enjuanes.

He did it in a virtual meeting organized by the Museum of Natural Sciences of Barcelona, ​​where he spoke about the next steps to be taken after the mouse test to test and get the Spanish vaccine against the virus.

The different phases to approve the Spanish vaccine

If the first test in mice goes well, which will be carried out in the next few weeks, in about three months the vaccine could be tested in macaque monkeys, an animal more similar to man with which to be able to verify more certainly the percentage of immunity of the vaccine and the side effects that it could cause.

This new stage of testing in macaques would last approximately three months and, if it gives good results again, lThe vaccine would go to the first clinical phase of human testing, as explained by the expert during the talk.

This vaccine is characterized by being intranasal, although they are also working on a second version that is intramuscular and that is injected into the arm. Its main advantage is that generates immunity in the respiratory zone, which is where the new coronavirus generally enters.

In addition, in an interview released by the CSIC, Enjuanes explained that this new vaccine will be able to generate sterilizing immunity, so it protects against infection and virus transmission. Also can protect the body from new variants known from the UK, South Africa and Brazil.