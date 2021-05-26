The next spin-off of Game of Thrones that HBO prepares

According to a recognized medium, HBO would be preparing a new spin-off of Game of Thrones. Find out all the details that are known so far below.

After the enormous success that Game of Thrones was on the small screen, there is no doubt that HBO wants to continue squeezing this story that gave it so much joy. In this way, the channel began to think about what were the other stories of George RR Martin that could have its own fiction and re-generate what the original series achieved. With a spin-off already confirmed and underway, a renowned media assure that they are thinking of carrying out another story.

The filming of House of the Dragon, the new spin-off series that will enter the history of the House of Targaryen and which is set several hundred years before the original series, was recently launched. Now, apparently, HBO could be planning to carry out another spin-off under the title 10,000 Ships. According to Deadline, the series will focus on the character of Princess Nymeria, one of the ancestors of House Martell. The new fiction will be written by Amanda Segel, known for having worked as a co-producer on Person of Interest and Helstrom.

The possible spin-off

According to the story created by George RR Martin, Princess Nymeria led the people of Rhoynar to the Dorne region after the defeat of the Valyrians, an event that takes place thousands of years before Game of Thrones. Many fans know this character as one of the ancestors of Queen Daenerys Targaryen. Also, in the original HBO series, Arya Stark’s character names her direwolf Nymeria.

10,000 Ships is one of three spin-offs recently announced by HBO, along with 9 Voyages and Flea Bottom. The first title is being developed by Bruno Heller, the creator of the Roma series. It will star Lord Corlys Velaryon, nicknamed the Sea Serpent, who will be played by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon. On the other hand, Flea Bottom will take place in the King’s Landing region, although there are no further details at the moment.