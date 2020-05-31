Javier Thebes, president of LaLiga, spoke this Friday with the colleagues of MARCA at a round table in which several influential figures of national sport like Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Spòrts (Moto GP) and Javier Guillén, director of La Vuelta.

05/29/2020

Act at 12:36

CEST

Antonio Tuachi

The return of LaLiga: We will begin, God willing, on June 11. Let’s hope that Madrid and Barcelona go to Phase 2, which is where you can. There are more than 130 LaLiga people working so that everything can be done, in a new way. Travel, organization, everything. We are ready and the important thing will be the day we finish the competition. The next one will start on September 12. “

Cushion the economic blow: “It is important that the misfortune of the pandemic does not generate an economic misfortune afterwards. There is a lot of demagoguery: I am not going to remember everything we have had to hear that we do not have a heart and things like that … Industry is very important, we generated the 1 , 37% of GDP, more than 185,000 direct jobs, thousands of media … “.

Protests by some professionals: “Just yesterday we had a protest by photographers at the LaLiga gate who wanted to be able to enter the stadiums to work. It is important because it links many sectors, many people. We are working so that they can, but protecting them. Preventing them from spreading and working safely. “

Hard blow to the teams: “That we return does not mean that we are not going to have millionaire losses. Our clubs will lose at least 700 million euros and that will have to be recovered. In this push it will be good to have those who have believed in the industry from the beginning.”

The ambient sound: “This same night we have tests so that the viewer can choose two images at an audiovisual level: the real one with the public and virtualized sound. In the Bundesliga they have chosen virtual sound with great success and we are working on giving that option. We are with the tests because it can be said, but putting it into practice live costs more. We want to give the fans the alternative: silence or virtualization of the stands. The tests I have seen are interesting and attract a lot of attention, but they will have both options “

.